Other States

COVID-19 surge: Manipur clamps night curfew till April 30

A girl buys surgical masks amid the Covid-19 surge in Imphal, File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

The Manipur government has clamped night curfew effective from Friday night in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State. The order issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar said that essential services would be exempted from the curfew which will remain in force from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. till April 30. After a lull, now there are 165 active cases in the State with 31 infections being reported during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the government says that all persons who are above 45 should get vaccinated. Officials said that vaccination centres were open in all districts of the State.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 9:16:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-surge-manipur-clamps-night-curfew-till-april-30/article34341467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY