COVID-19 surge: Manipur clamps night curfew till April 30

The Manipur government has clamped night curfew effective from Friday night in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State. The order issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar said that essential services would be exempted from the curfew which will remain in force from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. till April 30. After a lull, now there are 165 active cases in the State with 31 infections being reported during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the government says that all persons who are above 45 should get vaccinated. Officials said that vaccination centres were open in all districts of the State.