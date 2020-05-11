COVID-19: Rajasthan govt. allows movement of people without pass

The Rajasthan government on May 11 allowed movement of people within the districts and to other districts in the State without pass, while relaxing the guidelines with new exemptions for travel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exemption will not be available in the areas where curfew has been clamped after the detection of a large number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The passes were earlier required for all inter-district journeys. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said here that no pass would be required for travelling for permissible activities within the State. The District Collectors have been authorised to issue passes for travel to other States by bus or train and for the curfew areas.

In an order modifying the earlier guidelines, Mr. Swarup said that the emergency passes for medical issues, death or accident could be obtained from the State control room. The Collectors would send the data of outward migrants to the State-level team for updating the pendency.

The passes issued by the respective States would be valid for those coming to Rajasthan from other States. Mr. Swarup said if the other State asked for a no-objection certificate from Rajasthan, the Collector concerned would issue it. In addition to the Collectors, the Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Officers, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Tehsildars, Regional Transport Officers and Station House Officers of police stations would be authorised to issue passes to the people travelling to other States in their own vehicles.

Transit passengers travelling from one State to another through Rajasthan would be permitted to enter after getting the consent of the State government of their destination. Besides, all persons coming to Rajasthan from other States will be home quarantined or sent to an institutional quarantine facility for 14 days.