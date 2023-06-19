HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaints of physical attack, political intimidation in West Bengal’s ‘Peace Room’

The official statement read that instant action has been taken by the Peace Room warriors who had received the complaints and had submitted it to the Governor for appropriate action

June 19, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visits the violence-hit Bhangar areas in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on June 16, 2023.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visits the violence-hit Bhangar areas in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundreds of complaints of physical assault and political intimidation were received by the 'Peace Room' set up by West Bengal Governor C .V. Ananda Bose inside the Raj Bhavan, an official said on June 18. Among the complainants was BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who claimed there was a threat to his life.

"The Governor instantly took up Mr. Bista's case with the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the Chief Secretary. The SEC said that the District Magistrate of Darjeeling has been instructed to take immediate action," the official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor sets up control room for panchayat poll grievances

The 'Peace Room', which came about following Mr. Bose's recent visits to violence-hit areas in Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas district, has turned out to be an effective grievance-redressal platform for people.

"Instant action has been taken by the Peace Room warriors who received the complaints, sorted it out and submitted it to the Governor, for appropriate action," an official statement read.

Related Topics

election / state politics / West Bengal / local elections / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.