Chinese government condemns BJP Bengal president’s comment on Coronavirus

The Chinese Consulate General office in Kolkata condemned BJP’s State unit president Dilip Ghosh’s alleged comments earlier this week. A section section of the press in Bengal reported, Mr Ghosh has said that “Coronavirus infection started from China” and that the country has “destroyed nature.”

“That’s why the God took revenge against them,” Mr. Ghosh reportedly said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Consulate office noted that the comment is “erroneous.”

“We strongly condemn this ridiculous and irresponsible statement that is totally contrary to basic common sense,” the statement said.

“People in all countries are victims of COVID-19, and it is still unclear where the virus is originated. According to Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a prominent scientist who is leading a government-appointed panel of experts to help control the coronavirus outbreak, even though the epidemic was first reported in China, it didn't necessarily originate there. At present, people from all over the world are working together to fight COVID-19 and the World Health Organization has repeatedly stated that stigma is more dangerous than the disease itself. At this critical moment, such irresponsible remarks to create gimmicks is really a despicable practice…”, the statement noted.

The statement updated about the latest position in the country and noted that on “March 10 alone, 1578 new cases were cured in mainland China.”

“Until March 10, a total of 61475 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery...” the statement noted.

There have been no new confirmed cases for “five consecutive days in other cities of Hubei except Wuhan” and no “new confirmed cases in Provinces other than Hubei for three consecutive days,” the statement said.

Indicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role to build-up relationship with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping in recent years, the Consulate expressed hope that the country’s “Indian friends, regardless of political parties (will) follow the instructions of leaders” of the two countries, and “cherish the friendship that doesn’t come easily.” The statement also emphasised on China’s role to contain the spread of COCID-19 outside the country