Chhattisgarh to buy cow dung from farmers, make organic fertiliser

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched the Godhan Nyay Yojana under which the State government would buy cow dung from livestock owners and use it to prepare organic fertilizers, in a bid to boost the rural economy and save the environment.

Launching the scheme at his residence in Raipur on the occasion of Hareli, an agricultural festival, Mr. Baghel said, “The scheme will not only help cattle rearers earn extra income, but will also end the problem of open grazing.”

Further, the scheme would encourage the use of organic fertilisers, minimising the use of chemical ones, he added. “The fertility of soil will improve as will the availability of chemical-free fertilisers,” he said.

Under the scheme, the State government would procure cow dung at ₹2 a kg from livestock owners. “Through the scheme, positive changes in terms of environment and rural economy are expected. It will create employment opportunities on a large scale,” the government said in a note.

The scheme would be implemented through more than 5,000 cow shelters being built under the Suraaji Gaon Yojana. Women self-help groups would be engaged in preparing vermicompost, the note said.

“Rural economy is the backbone. We will walk to the last mile to empower the rural population. The scheme will help reduce the input cost in cultivation as well,” Mr. Baghel said on Twitter.

Cow shelter committees would procure cow dung, which, after being prepared into organic fertilizer, would be sold at ₹8 per kg, the government said.