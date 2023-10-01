HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar reports 6,146 dengue cases in September, highest in last five years

Bihar had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September 2022

October 01, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar is witnessing an alarming rise in dengue cases, with 6,146 cases reported in September, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to the health department's data.

The State had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year.

As many as 416 cases were reported in the State on Friday, with Patna recording the most at 177, followed by Munger at 33, Saran (28), Bhagalpur (27) and Begusarai (17).

ALSO READ
Threat of dengue fever escalates globally

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control of the Union Health Ministry, seven dengue deaths have been reported in Bihar till September 17 this year.

As per the health department's data, a total of 13,972 cases were reported last year.

As many as 295 people were undergoing treatment at 12 government hospitals till September 30, including 127 at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, 39 at VIMS in Pawapuri and 28 at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

ALSO READ
Virus causing dengue has evolved dramatically in India, finds multi-institutional study

Dr. Manoj Kumar, a renowned medical practitioner in the state, told PTI, "There is no need to panic as dengue cases always increase during this season. Keeping homes and surroundings dry and clean and body covered helps curb the spread of the disease. Mosquito repellants and nets must be used and all possible breeding sites should be detected and eliminated."

Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh said the administration is keeping a close watch on a daily basis and spraying and fogging are being conducted, while awareness camps on vector borne diseases are also being organised.

Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar said the civic body has launched an extensive drive to check the increasing number of dengue cases in the city.

"Chemical fogging is being carried out with the help of 140 vehicles and hand-held devices. We have constituted 375 teams for fogging operations. Residential premises that have reported dengue cases recently are regularly sanitised," he said.

Related Topics

Bihar / viral diseases / disease / government health care / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.