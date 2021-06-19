Other States

Assam school board exams cancelled

The Assam government on Friday cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The State Cabinet had on June 16 advised the Education Department not to hold the board exams offline as the positivity rate had not dipped below a comfortable level.

“We decided not to hold the school board exams in order not to expose the students to infection,” the State’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said after a marathon meeting with officials of the Education Department and other stakeholders.

He also said the results would be announced by July 31 after an evaluation system is arrived at. A meeting would be held soon to discuss the evaluation process.

A group of students from the State had a week ago approached the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the school board exams due to the pandemic situation.


