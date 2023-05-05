HamberMenu
As new hub for higher education, Rajasthan taking steps for empowerment of youth

Establishment of new colleges, increasing enrolment of girls in the universities and the promotion of over 1,300 teachers in the government colleges had improved the quality of higher education. said Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav.

May 05, 2023 - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image

Representational file image | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Emerging as a new hub for higher education, Rajasthan is taking steps for empowerment of the youth through skill development, vocational courses and employment-oriented initiatives. Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav has brought the National Education Policy-2020 high on the agenda of the State government.

Mr. Yadav said here on Thursday that the steps such as establishment of new colleges, increasing enrolment of girls in the universities and the promotion of over 1,300 teachers in the government colleges had improved the quality of higher education. The members of the State Higher Education Council would meet every two months and discuss the outcome of new initiatives.

The State government has assured all universities of its support for their strategies to implement the National Education Policy with the emphasis on making the students employable and capable of taking up new ventures. Mr. Yadav has also deliberated on salient features of the new policy with the Vice-Chancellors of universities.

Jaipur-based Rajasthan University intends to introduce a new semester system and launch vocational courses along with the policy’s implementation. Vice-Chancellor Rajeev Jain said the university’s infrastructure would be improved and human resources utilised for academic excellence.

Members of the State Higher Education Council also discussed the scope for getting benefit of new initiatives and evolving a mechanism to ensure the presence of students in the classes, which would be conducted regularly. Council’s Member-Secretary Sanjay Lodha said the higher education body would be strengthened to extend the benefits to all stakeholders.

