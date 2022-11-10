Andaman and Nicobar ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case

The police on Thursday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a gang rape case.
The victim's lawyer, Phatick Chandra Das, said Mr. Narain was arrested after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by a local court.
Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Mr. Narain is staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.
After his arrest, the police took the senior IAS officer from there to a hospital for a check-up.
A special investigation team (SIT) questioned Mr. Narain thrice in connection with the case.
The SIT was constituted to probe allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the Chief Secretary’s home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials including Mr. Narain there.