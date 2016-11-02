Other States

Communal clashes, overnight curfew in Khambhat

Gujarat’s Khambhat town saw communal clashes with groups from different communities clashing and setting several shops and vehicles on fire, following which the police had to impose overnight curfew.

The clashes erupted after two groups belonging to different religions had heated arguments over an alleged incident of eve-teasing, and heavy stone-pelting and arson were reported in communally sensitive areas in the town afterwards.

Shops and vehicles gutted

According to local police, several shops and vehicles were gutted in the fire and stone-pelting, and two persons, including a police sub-inspector, were injured and rushed to Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital.

“We had to impose curfew in order to control the situation. The curfew has been lifted and the situation is under control now. Police teams have been patrolling the sensitive areas,” said a police inspector from Khambhat.

After the clashes, the State government pressed four teams of the State Reserve Police (SRP) into action to bring the situation under control.

