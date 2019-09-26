OIC asks India to rescind its action in Kashmir

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday asked India to “rescind” its actions in Kashmir and abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions following New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir discussed the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of UN General Assembly Wednesday.

In a draft communique that was released later, the group voiced concern over the human rights situation in Kashmir.

They also discussed the communication restrictions put in place in Kashmir.

The group demanded that India “rescind” its actions in Kashmir and reiterate its commitment to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It also said India should allow access to Jammu and Kashmir to human rights organisations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation there.

India asserts that the abrogation of Article 370 is its “internal matter”.