NPPA fixes price caps for 12 anti-diabetic medicines

Drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Monday said it has fixed the ceiling prices for 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines, including glimepiride tablets, glucose injection and intermediate acting insulin solution.

In a tweet, the drug price regulator said, “To make it possible for every Indian to afford medical treatment against diseases like diabetes, NPPA has initiated a successful step by fixing the ceiling prices of 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines.” These include glimepiride tablet of strength 1 mg, with ceiling price at ₹3.6 per tablet, while that for 2 mg is ₹5.72 per tablet.

The ceiling price of 1 ml glucose injection of 25% strength has been fixed at 17 paise, while that of 1ml of insulin (soluble) injection of strength 40IU/ml is ₹15.09.

Similarly, 1 ml of intermediate acting (NPH) solution insulin injection of strength 40 IU/ml has a ceiling price of ₹15.09, and that of 1 ml of premix insulin 30:70 injection (regular NPH) injection of strength 40 IU/ml is also ₹15.09.

NPPA further said the ceiling price of metformin immediate release tablet of strength 500 mg has been fixed at ₹1.51 per tablet, while that of 750 mg strength is at ₹3.05 per tablet and 1,000 mg strength at ₹3.61 per tablet.

For metformin control release tablet of strength 1000 mg, the ceiling price is ₹3.66 per tablet, NPPA said, adding the same for 750 mg strength is ₹2.4 per tablet and ₹1.92 per tablet for metformin control release tablet of strength 500 mg.