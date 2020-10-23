Northern Railways to launch ‘Bags on Wheels’ to ferry passenger luggage

Passengers can avail this app-based service to carry their lugguage from home to train coach and vice-versa at a nominal cost.

Passengers travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram will be the first to avail the soon-to-begin ‘Bags on Wheels’ service of the Railways through which their luggage will be transported to their homes from the railway station upon their arrival in trains and vice versa.

The Northern Railways’ Delhi Division on Friday announced the ‘App-Based Bags on Wheels’, a first of its kind service available for railway passengers in India. While the contract has been awarded, the services are expected to begin soon.

Initially, the firm to which the contract is awarded will provide its services for the passengers boarding trains from New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon railway stations, a statement from the Northern Railway said.

While officials said the cost of availing these services will be nominal, the price will depend on the distance to be covered as well as the weight and quantity of the luggage to be carried.

“The service will enhance the scope of earning for Railways with straightaway Non-Fare Revenue of ₹50 lakh per annum along with 10 per cent revenue sharing for the period of one year,” it said.

The firm will provide door-to-door service to railway passengers on a nominal fee for hassle-free and smooth handling and transportation of luggage from the passenger’s home to the passenger’s coach in the train and vice-versa.

Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways, said the Railways has been regularly striving to enhance its revenue through innovative ideas.

“Working in the same direction, Delhi division has recently achieved a milestone by awarding a new innovative contract under New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) for App-Based Bags-on-Wheels services. It would be the first of its kind service available for the railway passengers in India,” he said.

Using BOW APP (will be available for Android & iPhone users), passengers will raise their demand for carrying their luggage to railway station or to their home. Luggage will be picked up by the contractor in a secured manner and will be delivered to the coach/home as per booking preference of passenger, he said.

It would be very helpful for passengers, especially senior citizens, differently-abled and women passengers travelling alone, Mr. Chaudhry said.

The unique feature of this service would be that the delivery of the luggage would be ensured prior to departure of the train to provide ease of travelling experience to passengers,” the statement said.