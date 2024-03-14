GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nitish, Rabri among 11 elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

Others who got elected to the Upper House include former Chief Minister Rabri Devi (RJD), State Minister Santosh Suman (HAM) and former Minister Mangal Pandey (BJP)

March 14, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after filing his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna, on March 05, 2024.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after filing his nomination papers for the MLC elections, in Patna, on March 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on March 14 declared elected unopposed to the State Legislative Council for a fourth consecutive term.

Besides Mr. Kumar, 10 candidates from different parties, who had stood in the biennial polls to 11 seats of the Legislative Council, were declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Polls for 11 Bihar MLC seats scheduled on March 21; Narendra Narayan Yadav elected Deputy Speaker of Assembly

Mr. Kumar reached the Vidhan Sabha secretariat to collect his certificate, accompanied by close aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, whom he succeeded as JD(U) president, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from ally BJP.

Others who got elected to the Upper House include former Chief Minister Rabri Devi (RJD), State Minister Santosh Suman (HAM) and former Minister Mangal Pandey (BJP).

