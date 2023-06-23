June 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 23 charged 13 accused, all Pakistan nationals, in connection with the 2022 case related to the smuggling of weapons and drugs from Pakistan via Gujarat for funding terrorist activities in India.

The agency said 10 of the 13 accused persons were arrested in December 2022. About 40 kg of heroin, six pistols of foreign make, six magazines and 120 (9 mm) live cartridges were seized from a Pakistani boat, along with documents, including Pakistani identity cards, mobile phones and Pakistani currency.

The arrested were identified as Kadarbaksh Umetan Baloch, Amanullah Musa Baloch, Ismail Sabzal Baloch, Allahbaksh Hatar Baloch, Goharbaksh Dilmurad Baloch, Ammal Phullan Baloch, Gul Mohammad Hatar Baloch, Andam Ali Boher Baloch, Abdulgani Jungiyan Baloch and Abdulhakim Dilmurad Baloch. The absconders are Hazi Salim, Akbar and Karim Baksh.

According to the NIA, the consignment was to be delivered to one Harun for further supply to some gangs operating in Punjab and north India. He is also absconding.

Listed for March 6

The conspiracy was unearthed after Gujarat’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) received inputs that one Pakistan-based drug mafiaso, Hazi Salim, was trying to smuggle huge consignments of drugs and illegal weapons through Okha shore.

Acting on a tip-off that a consignment would be reaching the Indian waters on December 27-28, 2022, near Okha Jetty through a fishing vessel named Al-Soheli, the ATS alerted the Okha Coast Guard and seized the boat in a joint operation.

The NIA took over the case on March 6 for further probe.