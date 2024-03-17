NIA attaches four properties in Pune tied to ISIS terror case

March 17, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached four immovable properties as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in the ISIS module case in Maharashtra’s Pune, officials said on Sunday.

Located in the Kondhwa area of Pune, these properties have been identified as critical hubs for the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as well as for training and planning terrorist operations. The NIA’s investigation has implicated 11 individuals in connection with this case, including three who are currently at large. “We have already chargesheeted all 11 in the case (RC 05/2023/NIA/MUM),” they said.

Attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the properties are residential houses/flats, linked with accused Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Md. Rizwan Ali, Kadir Dastagir Pathan, Simab Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, Talha Liyakat Khan, Shamil Nachan and Aakif Nachan.

“Advancing its mission to dismantle the network of global terrorist organisations within the country, the agency had attached the properties,” they said.

The case relates to an ISIS conspiracy to spread terror by carrying out attacks at various places in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other parts of India, through IED fabrication training workshops and recce of jungles for firing practices and hideouts, besides raising terror funds by committing armed robberies and thefts, the agency officials said.

“In pursuit of its efforts to destroy the terror networks of the proscribed global terrorist organisations and safeguard India’s interests, the agency has cracked down on various ISIS modules across different States in recent months. Its investigations into the conspiracy and activities of ISIS are continuing,” the officials added.