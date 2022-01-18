NIA announces ₹10-lakh reward on Germany-based SFJ operative

Multani, associates booked for attempting to revive terrorism in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of ₹10 lakh on Germany-based Jaswinder Singh Multani of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who has been booked along with his associates from other banned outfits like the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) for allegedly attempting to revive terrorism in Punjab.

Preliminary findings have also indicated the role of Multani in the recent Ludhiana court complex explosion. The NIA has accused him of coordinating with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistani elements and the ISI and conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

The NIA registered the case following a direction from the Central government to investigate the allegations against Multani. At the instance of the Indian agencies, the German police had last month detained and then released him after he submitted an affidavit promising to cooperate with the authorities concerned.

Multani’s name had come up in two FIRs registered by the Punjab police last year. A person arrested in January last year for allegedly planning to kill some farmer leaders had, during his questioning, also disclosed certain details about his activities.

Along with Multani, the NIA has named Jagdish Singh Bhura of KZF, his deputy Gurmeet Singh, who is also associated with SFJ; Ranjeet Singh Pakhoke of KTF (Germany); Sukhdev Singh Heran and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Babbar Khalsa International; and Paramjit Singh Pamma and Ranjeet Singh Neeta, both KTF members, in the case.

The agency has invoked various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused and his associates, accusing them of radicalising and recruiting the youth in Punjab on the ground and also via social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, and various encrypted messengers including Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal.