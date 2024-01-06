GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT takes cognisance of The Hindu article on toxic waste at Bhopal gas tragedy site

The NGT issues notices to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, the Central Ground Water Authority, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and the Central Pollution Control Board.

January 06, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Nikhil M Babu
A view of the Union Carbide Factory in Bhopal. File

A view of the Union Carbide Factory in Bhopal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo moto cognisance of a report published by The Hindu that hundreds of tonnes of toxic waste on the premises of Bhopal gas tragedy site have not been disposed of by authorities, even after 39 years of the accident, leading to contamination of groundwater.

Stating that the new report raises “substantial issue” relating to compliance of the environmental laws, the NGT issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, the Central Ground Water Authority, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and the Central Pollution Control Board.

“This original application is registered in suo-moto exercise of power on the basis of the news item titled “Battling water woes in land of tragedy” published in The Hindu dated 03.12.2023. The news item relates to contamination of ground water in Bhopal after the gas release tragedy of 1984,” the NGT said in an order.

The news report had said that hundreds of tonnes of toxic waste was dumped by Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) within their factory premises from 1969 to 1984, but despite court orders and warnings, it has not yet been cleared by authorities.

The factory premises has about 11 lakh tonnes of contaminated soil, one tonne of mercury, and nearly 150 tonnes of underground dumps, as per a government-commissioned study in 2010.

But the government has recommended funds only for the disposal of 337 tonnes of waste, which was collected 18 years ago and stored in a shed in the factory, and does not have specific plans for the rest of the toxic waste.

Over the years, studies have found groundwater in different residential areas outside the factory contaminated with heavy metals and other toxic substances, which could lead to cancer and other diseases. Now, experts say there are chances of the groundwater contamination spreading to more areas.

Afte the NGT took cognisance, the CGWA informed the court that they have collected fresh samples from 36 water sources near the UCIL premises in December 2023. The green court has asked the CGWA to file a report based on the testing of the samples.

