New Chief Justices appointed to Madras, Bombay High Courts

Justice Dhanuka, will have the shortest tenure as head of the Bombay High Court.

May 26, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala, who is officiating as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, has been appointed as the the Chief Justice of Madras High Court while Justice Ramesh D. Dhanuka has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, the Law Ministry notified on Friday.

Justice Dhanuka, will have the shortest tenure as head of the Bombay High Court, as he is set to retire on May 30.

Both the names were part of a batch of names that were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on April 19 for elevation of Chief Justices of High Courts.

While Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal took to Twitter to inform about the appointments, the Department of Justice issued separate notifications announcing the appointment of acting Justice Gangapurwala and Justice Dhanuka.

On Wednesday, Justice S. Vaidyanathan was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court after Justice T. Raja, who was serving as the acting chief justice, demitted office on attaining the age of 62 years.

