National

Nepal summons Indian envoy over border row

Vinay Mohan Kwatra. File photo: Special arrangement

Vinay Mohan Kwatra. File photo: Special arrangement  

Protests take place in Kathmandu

Nepal on Monday summoned the Indian envoy and handed a diplomatic note of protest over the construction of a link road that will reduce travelling time from India to the pilgrimage zone of Kailash Mansarovar in China's Tibet.

Also read | Kalapani row: Nepal to deploy more forces on India border, says Foreign Minister Gyawali

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra was met by Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali who conveyed Nepal’s territorial claims over the Kalapani region. The diplomatic note was in line with the statement from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which recalled the bilateral treaties and assurances, and urged India from carrying out any further activities in the region.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not respond formally till late on Monday though a social media post from the Embassy of India in Nepal stated that Mr. Kwatra had handed over a past statement of the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Kalapani region located in the state of Uttarakhand. Nepal disputes India’s claims and maintains that the region is part of its sovereign territory.

In a telephonic conversation held with The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Gyawali had stated that Nepal will strengthen border posts and deploy more forces in the country’s southern and western borders with India. Kathmandu also witnessed protests on Monday by the student organisation of the Nepali Congress, and the Rashtriya Seema Rakhsha Abhiyan.

Also read: Nepal SC asks govt to furnish country’s historical map relating to Kalapani border issue

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:35:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nepal-summons-indian-envoy-over-border-row/article31560664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY