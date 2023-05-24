NDA condemns Opposition boycott of new Parliament opening

May 24, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a statement signed by 13 political parties of the NDA, the alliance has condemned the decision by 19 Opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The strongly worded statement was signed by the BJP president J.P. Nadda, Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party, Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Prem Singh Tamang of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Dushyant Chautala of the Jananayak Janata Party, Pashupati Kumar Paras of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, G.K. Vasan of the Tamil Manila Congress, Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK, Devanathan Yadav of the Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, Sudesh Mahto of the All Jharkhand Students Union and Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front.

“Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy,” reads the statement. “Over the past nine years, these Opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations and demonstrated a lackadaisical attitude towards their parliamentary duties,” the statement further reads.

Quoting instances like boycotting the special Goods and Services Tax (GST) session presided over by late President Pranab Mukherjee, to skipping Mr. Mukherjee’s investiture with the Bharat Ratna, and staunchly opposing the candidature of President Draupadi Murmu “as an affront to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes”, the statement said the Opposition parties had the “audacity” to preach about democratic and constitutional values.

“It is painfully apparent that the Opposition shuns Parliament because it represents the will of the people — a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics,” the statement says. The NDA statement adds Opposition instead favours “semi-monarchic and family-run parties” which are “incongruent with the ethos of our nation”.