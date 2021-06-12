NCPEDP announces fellowship on disability issues

The three-year programme is for differently-abled youth seeking a career in the development sector with a focus on disability rights and inclusion.

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has announced a three-year immersive grassroots fellowship programme for the differently-abled youth interested in disability rights and inclusion and seeking a career in the development sector.

The launch of the NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability in collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation marked the silver jubilee of the NCPEDP, India’s leading cross-disability advocacy organisation.

A former director of NCPEDP, Javed Abidi’s vision was the inclusion of youth into the disability discourse.

“The fellowship was launched on June 11 and coincided with the birth anniversary of the late Abidi, one of the pioneers of the disability rights movement in India,” the centre’s executive director Arman Ali said.

According to the NCPEDP, India has nearly 25 million persons with disabilities aged between 15 and 25 years looking for equal participation and inclusion in society and the development discourse.

“The pandemic-induced struggle for food, access to basic healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities has pushed back the disability rights movement and inclusion of people with disabilities by two decades. The fellows will help document such stories of struggle and good practices from all over the country to help build back better,” Mr. Ali said.

People with disabilities in the 18 to 28 age group are eligible for the fellowship to work on an identified theme or issue during the three-year period. The fellowship from September 2021 entails a monthly stipend of up to ₹25,000.

The fellowship intends to engineer social entrepreneurship amongst fellows and guide them in contributing to an evidence-based collection of advocacy efforts, experience and effects to the cause of disability in a pluralistic manner.

“There is a critical need for disability-related data and research, for not only informed and effective advocacy campaigns by the disability sector, but also for policymakers to make informed decisions for implementing rights-based programmes and policies that will empower people with disabilities in India,” NCPEDP chairperson Som Mittal said.

The last date to apply for the fellowship via the www.ncpedp.org website or by mailing to ncpedp.fellowship@gmail.com is August 11.