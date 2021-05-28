National

NCC cadets to be trained on satellite imagery

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets would soon be imparted training on satellite imagery and Geographic Information System (GIS)-based mapping, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said on Friday after launching a mobile training app version 2.0 to assist in conducting countrywide online training to NCC cadets .

Dr. Kumar said Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for uniforms would soon be made available, wherein uniform allowances would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the cadets, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Using this app, NCC cadets would be able to attend online training, appear in certificate exams and prevent loss of academic year. It aimed at providing NCC-related basic information and entire training material -- syllabus, précis, training videos, frequently asked questions on one platform, the statement said.

Director General NCC Lt. Gen. Tarun Kumar Aich said the version 1.0 of the app was launched last August and based on the feedback, it was upgraded to Version 2.0.

