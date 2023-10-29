HamberMenu
Nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' to be launched on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in

October 29, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 29) announced that a nationwide 'Mera Yuva Bharat' platform will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation building events.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Mr. Modi said the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' website is also going to be launched and the youth should register on MYBharat.Gov.in.

"MYBharat will provide an opportunity to the youth of India to play an active role in various nation building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India," the prime Minister said.

He also noted that October 31 marks former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and paid tributes to her.

In his remarks, Mr. Modi reiterated his strong pitch for being 'vocal for local'.

"Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local'," he said.

"I want to reiterate my request that wherever you go on tourism or pilgrimage buy products made by local artisans," he said.

Mr. Modi also said that on Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi witnessed record sales.

