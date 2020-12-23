Narendra Modi to interact with farmers on December 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next installment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25 via video-conferencing, his office said on Wednesday.
With the push of a button, Mr. Modi will enable the transfer of more than ₹18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families, it added. Mr. Modi will also interact with farmers from six States during the event, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
“The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers,” it said. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government. The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath