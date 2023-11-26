HamberMenu
President Murmu unveils Ambedkar's statue in Supreme Court on Constitution Day

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949

November 26, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Supreme Court premises, being unveiled by President Murmu. Photo: X/@arjunrammeghwal

President Droupadi Murmu on November 26 unveiled a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture.

The unveiling was followed by plantation of saplings by President Murmu and CJI Chandrachud.

The event was attended by several judges of the top court.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

