Morning Digest: U.S. authorises Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, India-Pak ceasefire had high-level approval, say experts, and more

The U.S. government on Saturday authorised Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in the coming weeks and setting it up for additional approvals around the world.

The DGMOs had announced a similar decision to observe the ceasefire line in December 2013 and May 2018 after similar hotline conversations as well.

Almost a year after the onset of COVID-19, schoolgoing children of migrating parents are either on the verge of discontinuing their studies or preparing to labour as adolescent workers.

The Ministry released a list of 20 co-morbidities that enhance the risk of mortality from COVID-19, and now allow beneficiaries in the 45-59 years age bracket to avail of the vaccine.

The meeting came 10 days after the deliberations of the BMS National Executive in Chennai on Budget 2021 “in the context of the onslaught of the government” against the central PSUs.

The Secretary, MeitY, has been replaced by the Secretary, I&B Ministry, as the rules have been amended to suitably to bring over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the digital media within the ambit of the I&B Ministry.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar and Vivek Tankha in addition to Mr. Azad.

For the last nine months, students in private schools have been glued to their screens for hours on end where otherwise they would have been in a physical classroom interacting with their peers and teachers. The fallout is digital fatigue and eye strain.

Democrats said the still-faltering economy and the half-million American lives lost demanded quick, decisive action. GOP lawmakers, they said, were out of step with a public that polling shows largely views the bill favourably.

Washington released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the Army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election that her party had won in a landslide.

“The bowler wants to win the game. The batsman needs to bat well to get runs. No question about it. What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days? Come on!” Ashwin added.

After the early fall of Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu (99, 105b, 11x4, 1x6) and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (55, 62b, 7x4, 1x6) gathered 107 runs to lay a solid foundation. Abhimanyu was involved in another century partnership with captain Majumdar (92 n.o., 84b, 12x4).