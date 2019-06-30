Money in Swiss banks: India ranked 74

India has moved down one place to 74th rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks, while the U.K. has retained its top position, as per data released by the central banking authority of the Alpine nation.

India was ranked 73rd last year, after jumping from its 88th rank a year ago.

An analysis of the latest annual banking statistics of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) shows that India remains ranked very low when it comes to money parked by Indian individuals and enterprises in Swiss banks, including through their India-based branches, while accounting for 0.07% of the aggregate funds parked by all foreign clients of the Switzerland-based banks.