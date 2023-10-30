HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate cross-border rail project on November 1

The 15-km rail link (5 km in India and 10 km in Bangladesh) will boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, officials said

October 30, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate a key cross-border railway project on Wednesday, officials said.

The Prime Ministers of the two neighbouring countries will launch the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project at 11 a.m. in a virtual ceremony, they said.

The 15-km rail link (5 km in India and 10 km in Bangladesh) will boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, the officials said.

The trial run of the project will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday.

It encompasses one major bridge and three minor bridges.

“At present, it takes about 31 hours to reach Kolkata from Agartala by train, which will be reduced to just 10 hours,” an official said.

The Indian Railways had allocated ₹153.84 crore from its budget to expedite the project work, he added.

Related Topics

railway / India-Bangladesh / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.