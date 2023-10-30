Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate cross-border rail project on November 1

October 30, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate a key cross-border railway project on Wednesday, officials said.

The Prime Ministers of the two neighbouring countries will launch the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project at 11 a.m. in a virtual ceremony, they said.

The 15-km rail link (5 km in India and 10 km in Bangladesh) will boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, the officials said.

The trial run of the project will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday.

It encompasses one major bridge and three minor bridges.

“At present, it takes about 31 hours to reach Kolkata from Agartala by train, which will be reduced to just 10 hours,” an official said.

The Indian Railways had allocated ₹153.84 crore from its budget to expedite the project work, he added.