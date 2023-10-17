MoD issues guidelines to set up 822 selfie points to ‘showcase good works done/being done’ by the Ministry

October 17, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued detailed guidelines to all its departments for the development of selfie points to showcase good works done/being done. The guidelines issued suggest a total 822 selfie points and “may contain” a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and must be prepared in a way that “enables the people to get the feeling of being a part of the initiative.”

“Ministry of Defence has undertaken a series of reforms in the last nine years and significantly contributed to bolstering the security and economy of the country. As per the directions received during a review meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 14, 2023, selfie points are to be established at prominent locations by various Departments and organisations of MoD, Services, Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Sainik Schools, National Cadet Corps (NCC) etc. on the themes of their respective achievements,” the letter dated October 06, 2023 said.

The total suggested selfie points for various departments under the MoD is 822. Suggested points for the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) headed by the Chief of Defence Staff is 300 points of which Army is 100, Navy and Air Force 75 each, and Military Engineer Services (MES) – 50. The Department of Defence headed by the Defence Secretary is suggested 352 selfie points for various departments and institutes under it. For the Department of Defence Production, the suggested points is 100 with 20 each for various Joint Secretaries. Similarly, for DRDO it is 50 and 20 for the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

To showcase the growth in innovation, digital selfie points, displaying Artificial Intelligence techniques, may also be installed to attract the youth, the guidelines state. “Selfie points should be set up at prominent locations, which have maximum footfall and the potential of attracting public attention.”

Some of the suggested locations include war memorials, defence museums, in addition to railway & metro stations, bus stations, airports, malls & market places, schools & colleges, tourist destinations and festival gatherings.

The Standard Operating Procedure for development of the selfie-pints as well as the themes/designs have been included in the guidelines which also stated that “all selfie-points need to be Geo-tagged.” “It is requested that all selfie points as per target may be installed immediately. Action Taken be forwarded... by October 11, 2023. Upkeep, maintenance and protection of the selfie-points may be ensured.”

A presentation on “Progress on development of Selfie points” was to be made to the Defence Minister on October 13.

The Ministry has listed several broad themes for the selfie points which include Aatmanirbhar Bharat (DPSUs & three services), Sashaktikaran (three services), R&D and Innovation (DRDO & DDP), Nari Shakti (three services), Border Infrastructure Development, (Army, IAF and BRO), Ex-Servicemen Welfare. (DESW, Kendriya & Zila Sainik Boards), NCC & Sainik School expansion (NCC & Sainik School Society), digitisation, ease of living of residents (Cantonment Boards) and any other suitable theme.

The MoD has also suggested that feedback mechanism may be devised by each department to receive the selfies taken by the people. “A dedicated app can be created wherein people can upload the selfies. A barcode with the app link may be printed on the selfie points,” one of the suggestion reads.

It also suggested the creation of dedicated social media handles - on X, Facebook and Instagram, - with a “catchy ID” and people can be encouraged to tag the concerned department in their selfies. “These IDs may be printed on the selfie points.”

The Ministry also suggested creating a dedicated email id as well as a dedicated WhatsApp account where people can be encouraged to send their selfies. The email Id and number may be printed on the selfie points, it added.