Minister urges private sector to join fight against malaria

Leveraging technology to develop tailor-made solution crucial, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Suggesting that the private sector including the private practitioners need to align their malaria case management, reporting and related activities with the national program, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the need is to emphasize progressive strengthening of health care delivery system and improving multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration.

“Not only diagnosis and treatment, “swachhta’’ in our personal and community surroundings and social awareness regarding malaria control and prevention are equally important in our collective fight against the disease and for meeting our goal of elimination by 2030, ” Dr. Mandaviya said on Monday in his address to commemorate World Malaria Day 2022.

This year’s theme is “Harness innovation to reduce the global malaria disease burden and save lives.”

The Health Minister called for prioritisation of malaria elimination and said leveraging technology and innovation will help in developing tailor-made solutions to advance India’s malaria elimination plan and contribute to improved health, quality of life and alleviation of poverty.

The Minister said India has made progress in reducing the malaria incidence and deaths. “Our efforts have resulted in 86.45% decline in malaria cases and 79.16% reduction in malaria related deaths in 2021 as compared to 2015. This is a major step towards our goal for elimination of malaria but still more needs to be done to fulfil the dream of Malaria Free India,’’ Dr. Mandaviya said.

A manual on Integrated Vector Management 2022 was released on this occasion.