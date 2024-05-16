GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mining activity within 1 km from boundaries of tiger reserves is in contempt of court order: Supreme Court

The apex court had in its April 26, 2023 verdict directed that mining within a national park and wildlife sanctuary and within an area of one km from their boundary shall not be permissible.

Updated - May 16, 2024 11:15 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:57 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court of India. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court said on May 15 that continuance of mining activities within a radius of one km from the boundaries of critical tiger reserves would be in contempt of its April last year order.

The apex court had in its April 26, 2023 verdict directed that mining within a national park and wildlife sanctuary and within an area of one km from their boundary shall not be permissible.

SC modifies judgement on eco-sensitive zones around protected forests

A Bench headed by Justice B. R. Gavai was hearing an application seeking a direction to the Rajasthan government to stop all mining activities which were in alleged violation of the April 26 judgement.

The Bench, also comprising Justices S. V. N. Bhatti and Sandeep Mehta, noted that in this case, the critical tiger habitat was the buffer zone created in order to protect the Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary.

"In our judgement dated April 26, 2023, we had prohibited mining activities within a radius of one kilometre from all protected areas. At the cost of repetition, protected areas would not only mean national parks and wildlife sanctuaries but also critical tiger habitats, that is, tiger reserves," the Bench said.

It further said, "In that view of the matter, we find that continuation of any mining activities within a radius of one kilometre from the boundaries of the critical tiger reserves would be in contempt of our order dated April 26, 2023."

No forests or wildlife will be left if animal-human conflicts are not resolved, SC warns

The Bench said in view of these observations, it doesn't find that any specific direction was required to the State of Rajasthan to prohibit mining activities within a radius of one km from the boundaries of the critical tiger habitat (tiger reserves). It posted the matter in July for reporting compliance.

The Bench noted the applicant had claimed that mining activities were continuing within a radius of one km of the Sariska tiger habitat which is a protected area.

Related Topics

mining / animal / wildlife / wildlife / nature and wildlife / Rajasthan / Jaipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.