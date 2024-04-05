GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Voted for CAA in Parliament because Meghalaya was exempted: Agatha Sangma

Conrad K. Sangma had earlier clarified that the CAA would not impact Meghalaya significantly as only a small portion of the state's land was excluded from its purview.

April 05, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
An MP of the National People’s Party, Agatha Sangma. File

An MP of the National People’s Party, Agatha Sangma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Agatha K. Sangma, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP and National People's Party candidate for Tura, on April 05 said she supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament because Meghalaya was exempted from its provisions.

Despite facing criticism from opposition parties for her stance, Ms. Agatha emphasised that she would not have supported the Bill if it included Garo Hills.

She clarified that since the CAA does not apply in Meghalaya, there is no cause for concern.

The Tura MP explained that when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament in 2019, Meghalaya and other northeastern states were exempted due to advocacy by then-MP and now Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with other parliamentarians.

Conrad K. Sangma had earlier clarified that the CAA would not impact Meghalaya significantly as only a small portion of the state's land was excluded from its purview.

According to the CAA, rules of which were notified on March 13, the government will now start granting Indian nationality to non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, the NPP distanced itself from a cash seizure incident in Arunachal Pradesh, with party chief Conrad K. Sangma dismissing it as "baseless" and unrelated to the party.

The clarification came after ₹1.25 crore was seized from a vehicle following Sangma's convoy during campaigning in the northeastern state on April 04.

NPP spokesperson HM Shangpliang asserted that the vehicle in question was not part of their convoy, and any attempts to link the incident with their national president were unfounded.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / General Elections 2024 / Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.