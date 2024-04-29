GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Voting for Modi means voting for destruction: Uddhav

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Thackeray remembered late Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, stating that he must be crying seeing his party’s present condition.

April 29, 2024 01:49 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. File

Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: ANI

If the INDIA bloc gets majority, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials will barge into the homes of the current dispensation in the same manner as theirs, declared Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in his address at Ratnagiri on April 28 evening.

“The workers that you currently have — ED, I-T and CBI, they will be with us tomorrow. They will be under us. They way you have been misusing them. I warn these officials that you will face the music,” warned Mr. Thackeray.

Citing the example of the party’s three-time MLA from Rajapur, whose house was raided this January by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mr. Thackeray said, “The way you entered our Rajan Salvi’s home, tomorrow after we get the majority, we won’t stay back from entering your homes.”

In Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, Vinayak Raut from the Sena (UBT) is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Narayan Rane, who once belonged to the undivided Shiv Sena. In the 2019 general election, Mr. Rane’s son, Nilesh Rane, contesting on Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, ended up in the third spot.

In the 2014 poll, Mr. Nilesh Rane, contesting on a Congress ticket, was defeated by Mr. Raut.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Thackeray remembered late Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, stating that he must be crying seeing his party’s present condition.

“Voting for Modi means voting for destruction,” said the Sena (UBT) chief while apologising for seeking support for Mr. Modi during the previous Lok Sabha election.

“You heard me back then. Now, I ask you the opposite. You must keep BJP at bay. I request you to follow me, precisely the way you did during the COVID pandemic.”

While seeking support for Mr. Raut, the former Chief Minister lambasted the candidate’s political rival without naming him. “Had you all not given support, Konkan would have seen goons ruling this land,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.