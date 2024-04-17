GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sena (UBT)’s ‘flaming torch’ symbolises fight against autocracy, says Uddhav

Maharashtra, which will vote in five phases, starting from April 19, sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the largest number after Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats

April 17, 2024 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media during a press conference as he showed the party’s new voting symbol which has been re-done by the Election Commission, at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar in Mumbai on April 16, 2024.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media during a press conference as he showed the party’s new voting symbol which has been re-done by the Election Commission, at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar in Mumbai on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a subtle critique aimed at the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that his party’s ‘flaming torch’ election symbol symbolises the downfall of autocracy in the country.

“The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now, the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime,” he said, after releasing a song to promote the party’s electoral symbol.

Also Read | Maha Vikas Aghadi seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest 21 seats 

The 63-year-old former Chief Minister said that a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, including the Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Congress, will be released soon. “The Congress has already released its manifesto and aspects concerning to Maharashtra will be incorporated in the MVA’s joint manifesto,” he said.

In the light of Congress’ Vishal Patil, the grandson of ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vasantdada Patil, filing his nomination from the Sangli Lok Sabha allotted to Sena (UBT), Mr. Thackeray said that it was the responsibility of the MVA coalition to prevent internal discord.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls | A look at Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s seat share split and internal feuds

“The MVA parties held a press conference and announced the seat-sharing agreement. Now if there is any rebellion, then it’s the alliance partner’s responsibility to check it,” he said, expressing confidence in winning all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the western State.

He also addressed the BJP’s accusations regarding the Congress manifesto’s alleged ties to the Muslim League and said the BJP should have more experience with the Muslim League because before the independence Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee allied with that outfit, which partitioned India, merely to ensure that Congress does not form the government in Bengal.

Maharashtra, which will vote in five phases, starting from April 19, sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the largest number after Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats.

