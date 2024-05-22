GIFT a SubscriptionGift
500 medical students from Maharashtra in Kyrgyzstan may face issues due to violence: Hingoli administration

The Hingoli administration in Maharashtra has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan to contact the district disaster management office for any issues

Published - May 22, 2024 10:05 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
This handout photograph taken and released on May 19, 2024, by Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID) shows Pakistan’s Federal Minister and Senator Musadik Malik (R) receiving Pakistani students upon their return from Kyrgyzstan, late in Islamabad. More than 650 Pakistani students were being repatriated from Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on May 19, after clashes broke out between locals and foreigners near student accommodation in the capital Bishkek.

This handout photograph taken and released on May 19, 2024, by Pakistan’s Press Information Department (PID) shows Pakistan’s Federal Minister and Senator Musadik Malik (R) receiving Pakistani students upon their return from Kyrgyzstan, late in Islamabad. More than 650 Pakistani students were being repatriated from Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on May 19, after clashes broke out between locals and foreigners near student accommodation in the capital Bishkek. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Hingoli administration in Maharashtra has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan, which has been hit by violence, to contact the district disaster management office for any issues, officials said.

Nearly 500 students from Maharashtra have been pursuing medical education in Kyrgyzstan and there is a possibility that they may face issues due to the violence, the Hingoli district administration said in a release on Tuesday.

The Central Government on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported mob violence targeting international students, especially from South Asia.

No report of violence against Indians in Kyrgyz Republic till now, says official

The Hingoli administration has appealed to the parents of students studying in Kyrgyzstan to contact the district disaster management office and convey if they have any issues, the release said.

The local administration there (in Kyrgyzstan) has decided to conduct the examination of these students through online mode, it said.

The students may come back to India next month, the release said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had advised Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it was in touch with students, and the situation is calm.

students / World / Maharashtra

