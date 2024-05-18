GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian students in Kyrgyzstan advised to stay indoors after mobs target foreign students

The Indian embassy also shared a helpline contact number fo 0555710041 - for the students.

Published - May 18, 2024 11:04 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
The flag of  Kyrgyz Republic used for representational purpose only.



The Embassy of India in the central Asian republic of Kyrgyz Republic has advised Indian students to stay indoors, amidst reports of mob attacks against students from Pakistan.

“We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number of 0555710041,” the Indian embassy announced on X/Twitter on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The announcement was followed by dozens of messages from social media handles purportedly belonging to Indian students in capital Bishkek who urged the Indian authorities to assist them. It is understood that the frenzied attacks are fuelled by social media rumours which started after a skirmish between local Kyrgyz residents and foreign students in one of the hostels for foreign students.

Kyrgyz Republic along with other central Asian republics hosts a large number of foreign students especially students from South and West Asia. The central Asian republics are renowned for their medical and engineering institutes that have been hosting foreign students for decades.

