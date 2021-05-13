National

Maharashtra, Karnataka stop COVID-19 jabs for 18-44 age group

A notice is pasted at a COVID-19 vaccination centre after the vaccination was stopped due to shortage of supplies at Dharavi on May 11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Having run out of vaccine stocks, the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments on Wednesday announced that vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group would be suspended temporarily and priority would be given for second dose in all government vaccination centres from May 14 till further orders.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to pause the COVID-19 vaccination drive for individuals in the 18 to 44 years age group for time being. The government has decided to prioritise those above 45 whose second dose is due.

Karnataka, having run out of vaccine stocks for 45 years and above, announced on Wednesday that vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended in all government vaccination centres from May 14 till further orders.

