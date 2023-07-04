HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Congress meeting | No discussion on Opposition leader's post; party decides to 'wait and watch'

Congress decides to work for strengthening the party as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi of which it is one of the constituents along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the leader said.

July 04, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole speaks with the media as he arrives for the Congress Legislature Party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai on July 4, 2023.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole speaks with the media as he arrives for the Congress Legislature Party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on July 4 didn’t discuss the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and has decided to take a “wait and watch” approach amid political developments in the State, a senior leader said.

It was earlier said that the Congress might discuss the issue of staking claim to the post of LoP after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar resigned from the post and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP Government.

At the CLP meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, the Congress decided to work for strengthening the party as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of which it is one of the constituents along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the leader said.

The meeting was attended by AICC incharge of Maharashtra H.K. Patil and 39 out of 45 MLAs including CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“We will strengthen the MVA and the Congress. We have supported Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. We will wait and watch how developments unfold in the coming days,” said Mr. Patil.

He said no discussion was held on the post of the Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Patil also said Congress will work to highlight the issues of people and stay united to fight BJP and “the unconstitutional and unethical government”.

At the meeting, Mr. Thorat, former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, State Congress president Nana Patole and others paid homage to party MP Suresh Dhanorkar who died recently.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP Government on July 2 as Deputy Chief Minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as Ministers.

Notably, the NCP, led by Mr. Sharad Pawar, has appointed MLA Jitendra Awhad as the LoP.

Mr. Sharad Pawar on July 3 said the Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, was justified in claiming the post of LoP.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.