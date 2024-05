Anil Dagar, a social worker from Ujjain, has performed the last rites of thousands of unclaimed dead bodies in the city as per their religious practices.

Anil, who has been doing this noble work for many years, said that there is no help from the administration and he himself maintains a record of all the dead bodies.

Anil Dagar has received many awards and recognition for his noble act, which has helped thousands of dead bodies receive respectable last honours.