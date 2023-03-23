HamberMenu
Lok Sabha passes Budget envisaging expenditure of ₹45 lakh crore for FY'24

As the House resumed at 6 p.m., Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting

March 23, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Well of Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue during the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 23, 2024.

Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Well of Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue during the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion amid din.

As the House resumed at 6 p.m., Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting.

Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all ministries for voting.

After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

