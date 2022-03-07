Labour Ministry launches ‘donate a pension’ scheme 

It allows any citizen to pay premium amount on behalf of an unorganised worker

It allows any citizen to pay premium amount on behalf of an unorganised worker

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday launched the “donate a pension” scheme allowing any citizen to pay the premium amount on behalf of an unorganised worker under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Scheme.

The pension scheme, which was launched in 2019, allows unorganised sector workers between 18 and 40 years who earn up to ₹15,000 a month to enroll by paying a premium amount between ₹55 and ₹200, depending on the age, that would be matched by the government. On reaching the age of 60, the beneficiaries would get a ₹3,000 monthly pension. As of March 3, the scheme had 46.34 lakh enrollments, according to the Labour Ministry’s portal.

Immediate support staff

Launching the scheme, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said he himself had paid the premium of the gardener who worked at his home. The scheme allows a citizen to “donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers, care givers, nurses in their household or establishment,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The donor can pay the contribution for a minimum of one year, with the amount ranging from ₹660 to ₹2,400 a year depending on the age of the beneficiary, by paying through maandhan.in or visiting a Common Service Centre.