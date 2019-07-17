Kulbhushan Jadhav case verdict live updates: Indian Embassy team arrives at the International Courts of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is all set to pronounce its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the Peace Palace in the Netherlands.

According to an ICJ statement, the President of the UN judicial organ Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will deliver the judgment on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (6.30 p.m. IST). Fifteen other judges on the panel — including the representative from Pakistan — will either concur fully with the final verdict or read out supporting or dissenting opinions. Officials familiar with ICJ workings say the process could take anything from a few minutes to more than an hour.

International Court of Justice President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf. Photo: Twitter/@CIJ_ICJ

Here are the latest updates:

5.45 pm

Indian Embassy team arrives at the International Courts of Justice

Indian Embassy team arrives at the International Courts of Justice for the Jadhav verdict, reports news agency ANI. Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal in the team.

5.30 pm

The verdict will bring to a close India’s two-year long quest for a reprieve for Kulbhushan Jadhav, who, the government believes, was convicted falsely on charges of terrorism in Pakistan.

While Pakistani prosecutors maintain that Mr. Jadhav was a “spy” in Balochistan province, India has consistently held that he was working as a businessman in Iran, and was kidnapped by Pakistani agencies.

India has taken a two-pronged approach in the case: pleading that the Jadhav trial held in a military court was only quasi-judicial and hence lacked internationally recognised procedures, and that Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention on consular relations that stipulates that foreign nationals under trial be offered consular access.

Read the timeline of the event here.

5 pm

India moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the “farcical trial” by the military court against 48-year-old Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer.

The first day of oral arguments concluded with India accusing Pakistan of “knowingly, wilfully and brazenly” flouting the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Pakistan, on day two of the hearing, asked that India’s application to have the ICJ order Kulbhushan Jadhav’s release be dismissed as inadmissible.