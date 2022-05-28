Yellow alert in eight districts today

The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rains for the next four days under the influence of westerly winds from Arabian Sea, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A yellow alert has been sounded in eight districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rains (15.5 mm to 64.4 mm rains in 24 hours).

The conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next two-three days. The conditions were also favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period, said the bulletin.

Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next four days and over Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area along and off south Kerala coast and Comorin area on Sunday and Monday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.