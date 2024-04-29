GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Workshop on ‘IPR, patent filing and drafting’ at NIIST on May 2

April 29, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on ‘IPR, Patent filing and drafting’ will be held at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) on Thursday. G.M. Nair, president, Kerala Academy of Sciences, will inaugurate the one-day event at 9.30 a.m. NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan will preside.

Technical sessions will cover topics such as a general introduction to IPR and patent, patent filing procedures and patentability, patent search, drafting and case studies and strategies on intellectual property management. The workshop is being held in connection with the World IPR Day celebrations.

For registration, contact R.S. Praveen Raj, senior Principal Scientist, NIIST, on 9995632522 or email praveenraj@niist.res.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.