Work on building using 3D printing technology begins at Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra

August 02, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Work on a model one-room building using 3D printing technology began on the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (Kesnik) campus at PTP Nagar on Wednesday.

The demonstration project is billed as Kerala’s first structure to employ 3D-printing technology.

Formally inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, the demonstration project is being carried out by Chennai-based Tvasta, the construction tech start-up launched by a group of IIT-Madras alumni. Tvasta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aditya V.S. said his firm was happy to land a project in Kerala.

3D-printing technology in construction guaranteed faster construction, less wastage and labour requirement, and was affordable, Mr. Aditya said. In 3D-printing constructions, the construction material was deposited layer by layer using a robotic arm in line with the three-dimensional digital model.

At Kesnik, Tvasta is constructing a 500-sq-ft structure. Normally, a building of this size could be constructed in two days, but since it was a demo project involving seminars, the construction had been extended over eight days, Tvasta officials said.

Tvasta uses an indigenously developed technology, except for some components in the robotic arm, which are imported as they are not available in India. The concrete mix with a special binding material used by it is patented.

The Revenue Minister stressed the need for introducing new cost-effective, eco-friendly and safe construction technologies in Kerala. Mr. Rajan also reiterated his department’s plans to open a National Housing Park to showcase affordable housing models. A housing policy was under the consideration of the government, he said.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. Kesnik director Febi Varghese and other officials were present.