Vizhinjam seaport project: ₹94.14 crore disbursed as compensation

A total amount of ₹94.14 crore has been disbursed till now as part of compensation to those who have lost their livelihood in the project area of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil told the Assembly on Monday. Out of this, ₹12.35 crore was disbursed to 262 persons who were involved in collecting mussels in catamarans as well as on the land, and those involved in selling them.

A total of 900 fish workers (those involved in Karamadi fishing) were given a compensation of ₹52.61 crore. Another 1,221 fish workers who had to take a longer route for fishing during the construction period have been provided ₹23.02-crore worth of kerosene. Among resort workers, 211 persons were provided ₹6.08 crore and an amount of ₹8 lakh for 33 beneficiaries from four self-help groups. The project implementation committee is currently looking at the remaining appeals for compensation.