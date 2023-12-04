HamberMenu
Vizhinjam port: 10 container handling cranes delivered so far

The last ship that brought six-yard cranes to the port will return to China on Tuesday to bring the next consignment to the port.

December 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The container handling cranes unloaded at the under-construction Vizhinjam port.



A total of 10 giant cranes including eight-yard cranes and two ship-to-shore cranes required for the port operation were brought to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The last ship that brought six-yard cranes to the port will return to China on Tuesday to bring the next consignment to the port. Another ship carrying two ship-to-shore cranes and three-yard cranes is expected to reach the port by December 15.

The port authorities here placed an order for a total of eight quay cranes (ship-to-shore) and 24-yard cranes (cantilever rail-mounted gantry) to a company named M/s ZPMC (Zhenhua Port Machinery Company) based in Shanghai, China.

Meanwhile, the work on the construction of berth and breakwater is under way. A 800-meter-long berth needs to be ready for the berthing of vessels in the Phase 1 of the project. A corresponding length of 2,960 meters of breakwater also needs to be completed to ensure the tranquillity conditions for berthing vessels, while work on 2,500 metres breakwater has been completed so far.

