Visual treat in Munnar, with balsams in bloom

September 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

Presenting a visual feast to tourists, balsams (genus Impatiens) are in full bloom in Munnar. Called Kasithumba and Onappovu locally, its small, pink flowers are a major attraction along the Devikulam stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway.

Balsams are also known as ‘touch-me-not’ because of the bursting of mature seeds and seed distribution. Botanists say the large-scale flowering of balsams indicates that micro-climate is still active in the Munnar hill station.

Of the 220 balsam species in India, 135 are found in the southern Western Ghats.

Jomy Augustine, former botany professor at St. Thomas College, Pala, says Idukki is known for the diversity of balsams, with scientists terming the district a balsam paradise. “Anamudi, the highest mountain in the Western Ghats, and the surrounding high ranges are known for the of diversity of wild balsams,” says Dr. Augustine.

“New species of balsams are being discovered from these areas. There are balsams endemic to the high ranges. There are more than 30 species of balsams in the Periyar Tiger Reserve itself,” he says.

“The normal lifecycle of balsams is from June to December. The plant mainly grows inside pockets of forest areas. With the loss of specific habitats, many species have become rare, threatened, or even extinct. This fleshy orophytic herb usually prefers humid habitats and completes the lifecycle in the rainy season,” he says.

“Balsams are a major indicator species of climate change. If climate change occurs in any area, it will reflect in the plant population,” says Dr. Augustine.

A forest official says 46 balsam species are found in the Munnar landscape, spread from Munnar to Chinnar and Bison Valley.

Munnar Wildlife Warden S.V. Vinod says Munnar is the major habitat of balsams, and there are over 40 wild species in the Eravikulam National Park. “ The Forest department ensures the protection of balsams in the forest areas,” he says.

Prasad G, working plan officer, says 46 species of balsams have been discovered in the altittude of Munnar. No other place in the world has such diversity.