Vellappally has a good word for LDF

He says the front has a good chance of retaining power in State

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) stands a good chance of retaining power in the State, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Natesan observed that various welfare initiatives undertaken by the government in the last four-and-a-half years might tilt the Assembly elections in favour of the LDF. “The LDF government has implemented a slew of welfare measures including free food kit, pension schemes, COVID-19-related measures, and so on. Despite facing all kinds of allegations, the LDF emerged victorious in the local body polls. The common man is happy,” Mr. Natesan said.

He said that the stance of the SNDP Yogam regarding the Assembly polls would be declared after political fronts announce their candidates. “We will take a stand after analysing whether political parties guaranteed social justice in the candidate selection,” he said.